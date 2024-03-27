Co-op Group adds member price benefits to its online shop

The Co-op Group has announced the addition of member price benefits to its online shop, as it continues efforts to grow its membership and home delivery business.

The move – following a controversial switch in January to member pricing from member rewards – means benefits for member-owners at the online shop.coop.co.uk are the same as those in store, with offers applying across more than 300 key lines and everyday essentials.

The Group says it has seen the highest influx of member-owners in eight years, and earlier this year announced ambitions to grow its membership from 5 million to 8 million by 2030.

E-commerce director Chris Conway said: “Co-op membership is a different way of doing business, we are focused on creating value for our member-owners who are at the very heart of our business.

“Growing and innovating our online channels is a fundamental part of our approach, and we are committed to providing greater benefits to those who own our business, our member-owners, with savings across an extensive range and choice of everyday essentials and groceries ordered through our own online shop.”

The Group is looking to grow the number of its stores where its own online shop is available to 1,000 during 2024, and has ambitions to accelerate its share of the quick commerce market to more than 30%.

In addition to its own online shop, the Group partners with Amazon, Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats. It is running small-scale trial with Snappy Shopper in Northern Ireland and, at a growing number of locations, operates the autonomous delivery of groceries by robots through Starship Technologies.

