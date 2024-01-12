First keynote speakers announced for World Credit Union Conference

The World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu) has revealed the first two keynote speakers for its annual conference on 21-24 July in Boston, USA.

The event, which brings together credit union leaders and practitioners from around the world, will see author and management expert Erica Dhawan deliver a keynote speech on concrete empathy. She will focus on teamwork and innovative leadership, offering tips on practical ways to activate concrete empathy to create cultures of psychological safety, employee engagement, wellbeing, and innovation.

Woccu says her session will help participants learn simple ways to signal understanding and empathy across differences and distance; rules of thumb to avoid misunderstanding, ambiguity, and conflict; and ways to foster innovation and create lasting relationships both within your credit union and with members.

Delegates will also hear from innovation strategist and bestselling author, Shawn Kanungo, who will draw on his experience to provide audiences with an optimistic roadmap for the future that “embraces unexpected approaches to innovation to remain competitive and relevant”.

Kanungo spent 12 years at Deloitte and since then has supported hundreds of organisations on their journey to digital transformation. He has led projects incorporating artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, behavioural economics, Web3, and more. He is currently a partner with Queen & Rook, where he advises leading organisations and executives on disruptive trends and invests in early-stage ventures.

He is also the author of the bestselling book The Bold Ones, which focuses on how individuals can become bolder and push their careers and organisations forward. His accolades include being recognised by Edify magazine as one of their “Top 40 Under 40”, and being called the “best virtual keynote speaker I’ve ever seen” by Forbes in 2021.

The conference is expected to bring together over 1,000 delegates from more than 60 countries representing credit unions large and small. Participants will be able to attend more than 25 sessions and workshops multiple networking events.

More information about the conference agenda is available on Woccu’s website.