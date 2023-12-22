Online shopping platform and app launched by East of England Co-op

East of England Co-op has launched its first online shopping platform and announced a new partnership with rapid delivery service, Just Eat.

The move means the East Anglia-based society is the first regional co-operative to have its own shopping platform, and the first co-op food retailer in the UK with its own shopping app.

East of England customers will be able to order shopping and book a delivery slot from 25 of the society’s stores. After being picked and packed, delivery will be fulfilled by new partners Gophr, one of the UK’s biggest food delivery networks. Orders can be submitted through the app, or from eastofengland.coop/onlineshopping, and be delivered in as little as 20 minutes.

In addition, the society’s online delivery partnership with Just Eat is available at 53 East of England stores, which, says the society, “significantly increases access to convenience online shopping in communities across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire”.

Driving the launch is Matt Adamson, who joined the organisation earlier in 2023 as head of e-commerce, a newly created role.

“We’re immensely proud to be the first regional co-operative to have our own shopping platform, and become the first co-op food retailer in the UK with our own app,” he said.

“To be launching our own online shopping platform alongside rapid delivery with Just Eat means we’re able to offer our customers a great variety of online shopping options.

“Online shopping remains a fundamental part of consumer shopping behaviour – 13% of grocery shopping is now conducted online. After significant development and a successful trial, our new platform allows customers access to our full range, including Sourced Locally produce from local producers, setting us apart from other online shopping retailers. And of course, they can still earn dividend points.”