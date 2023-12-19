Commsave Credit Union scores at national and regional award nights

Commsave Credit Union has recently won awards at the Northamptonshire Business Awards and the SME National Awards.

The credit union, one of the UK’s biggest, won employer of the year at both awards, and it won the Customer Commitment award at the Northants event.

Commsave Credit Union was the gold winner for the Tax Assist Employer of the Year Award at the SME National awards in London.

“Everything we achieve is down to our team,” said a spokesperson for the credit union. “We work hard to support, develop and retain our employees.

The credit union has also updated its logo

“At the heart of Commsave’s culture is an embedded belief that wellbeing starts with feeling valued in the workplace and having clear, achievable, meaningful objectives.”

“[I am] so proud of team Commsave to be recognised for this award.” said CEO Dominic Masterson of the Customer Commitment award’.

Masaterson said the award is “a great testimony of how we go above and beyond for our members“, adding: “Our Trustpilot reviews reinforce we are doing better for our members”.

Commsave boasts a rating of ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot as reviewed by over 2,500 people.

In a statement, the credit union said: “At Commsave, our dedication to customer satisfaction has always been at the heart of everything we do. Winning this [Customer Commitment] Award is evidence of the hard work and commitment of our entire team, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure our members receive the best service possible.”

Following on from the excitement of the awards, Commsave has announced that after 20 years, it has updated its business logo. James Richards, business development manager, said the change “truly reflects our adaptability over the years. We’ve had a terrific 2023, being recognised with various awards, moving to our new premises, which we hope will be our forever home, and now delivering this fresh new look to help us grow for the benefit of our members, long into the future.”

Launched in 1991 to serve Northamptonshire postal workers, Commsave has expanded its common bond several times, to full national coverage and to other sectors, and has a membership of more than 34,000, and total assets of more than £120 million.