Palestinian housing co-ops destroyed in Israeli air raids

Life in Gaza has become “almost non-existent”, according to Izz Edin Abu Taha, chair of the Union of Housing Cooperatives (UHC) in Palestine.

While the Union is based in Ramallah, in the West Bank area, its members also include housing co-ops in the Gaza Strip. Over the past 10 days, Gaza has been hit by Israeli airstrikes in retaliation for an attack on Israel by Hamas, which has been running the strip since 2007. The attack on 7 October targeted Israeli kibbutz communities and attendees of a music festival near the border with Gaza, with more than 1,350 people killed.

The Gaza Strip is home to 155 co-operative societies, which include 16 thousand co-operative families. UHC cannot confirm how many of these families have lost members in the conflict so far. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 3,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the conflict started on 7 October. A further 12,500 have been wounded.

“We are losing contact with most of the co-operative societies,” Taha told Co-op News. “They have abandoned their homes, or their homes have been bombed, or some of their family members have been killed or wounded in hospitals. Or there is no possibility of communicating with them because there is no electricity or communication.

“A portion of these families had their homes bombed and their children and women killed. This is in addition to the injured. These numbers affected by the bombing, killing, and displacement of members of co-operative societies cannot be counted, given the continued bombing around the clock every day without discrimination.”

Yasser Arafat Association of Cooperative Housing towers destroyed by the air raids (Photo credit: UHC)

Several co-op buildings have been targeted by air strikes, including the Yasser Arafat Association of Cooperative Housing, which consists of five towers with a total of 197 apartments.

According to UHC, the first tower, which has 37 apartments, was almost completely demolished. The most severely affected were the 18 apartments in the eastern half of the tower. The foundations of the western half of the tower were also damaged, and the remaining part of the tower is leaning.

UHC says the second tower, which has 37 apartments, was completely destroyed while the third tower, which has 36 apartments, suffered damage to the eighth and ninth floors and the roof. The fourth tower, which has 47 apartments, suffered damage to the eighth and ninth floors and the roof and the fifth tower, which has 40 apartments, had its western half completely demolished, according to UHC.

“The occupation destroyed more than eight towers with 352 apartments in the towers of the Intelligence Cooperative Housing Association in the northwest of Gaza City,” said Taha. “Hundreds of families have been displaced from the Intelligence housing area in search of missing shelter in Gaza.”

Efforts to sustain life are almost impossible in the absence of water, electricity, and food, he added.

Several NGOs and international organisations are working to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, including Unicef, UN Crisis Relief, Human Appeal, Oxfam and Islamic Relief.

Gaza has been under an Israeli air, sea, and land blockade since the election of Hamas in 2007. According to the UN, the strip is home to 2.3 million people, 80% of whom depend on international aid.

UN relief agencies have called for the establishment of a “secure and reliable” humanitarian corridor to deliver stockpiled aid into Gaza.