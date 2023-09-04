Southern Co-op offers safe space to people affected by suicide

With World Suicide Prevention Day being marked on Sunday, Southern Co-op’s local bereavement support team is hosting free virtual drop-in sessions to provide a safe space for individuals impacted by suicide.

Bereavement Care, a free service provided by Southern and its local funeral branches, is hosting two sessions on Monday 11 September at 12pm and 6pm, each lasting one hour.

World Suicide Prevention Day, on 10 September, aims to offer an opportunity to join together with thousands of people from across the globe to raise awareness and prevent suicide.

This year’s theme is ‘Creating Hope Through Action’. According to Suicide Prevention UK, in the UK, men are three times as likely to die by suicide than women.

World Suicide Prevention Day aims to start the conversation about suicide and to show that recovery is possible.

To mark the event, Southern Co-op will also be making a donation of £500 to the Samaritans which provides emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope or at risk of suicide.

Southern adds that for people who are unable to make the virtual drop in events, its Bereavement Care team can provide free ongoing support for anyone who has experienced loss, regardless of whether they have used services offered by the society.

To join the session or to explore other bereavement support available, call 08081 691922, email [email protected] or visit bereavementcare.uk/