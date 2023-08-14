OrganicLea announces this year’s family forest school

OrganicLea, a worker co-op that runs a community food project in the Lea Valley in north-east London, has announced the details of this year’s forest school for families.

The school, run on the co-ops 12-acre food growing site, Hawkwood Plant Nursery, offers “fun, creative, adventurous and fully outdoor sessions are designed to support connections – to ourselves, to each other, and to Earth”.

The sessions are in line with OrganicLea’s work to “produce and distribute food and plants locally, and inspire and support others to do the same. With a workers’ co-operative at our core, we bring people together to take action towards a more just and sustainable society.”

Run on “forest school principles”, the school will use free play and community-building techniques to teach nature-based crafts, seasonal food growing knowledge, campfire cooking and warming, bushcraft skills, songs and games, all “deeply integrated with the rhythms of OrganicLea’s horticultural and ecology work”.

The seven week term runs from Friday 8 September to Friday 20 October, with two hour Friday morning sessions running from 9.45-11.45am.

Terms costs £112 (£8 per child, £8 per adult per session). Additional sibling tickets cost £5 from walking, or are free for sibling crawlers or siblings in arms.

OrganicLea adds that it is committed to keeping sessions accessible for all families and offers a number of reduced cost places for families on a low income, and will discuss payment options for those who cannot afford to pay the full sum in one go.

More details at eventbrite.co.uk/e/organicleas-forest-school-tickets-693186217637