Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions aims to raise $750,000 in 75 days

The World Council of Credit Unions’ (Woccu) charitable arm, the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU), has launched a fundraising drive aiming to raise US$750,000 (£587,092) in 75 days.

WFCU is calling on employees, members and supporters of credit unions to support the ‘Members Helping Members’ campaign, which aims to raise money for credit union development programmes.

“Access to financial services is a basic human right. It is critical to building generational wealth and strengthening communities, yet 1.4 billion people wake up daily without it,” said Mike Reuter, WFCU executive director.

“The Members Helping Members campaign is about leaning into our co-operative principles with a bit of fun, yet competitive philanthropy. Together, we can move the needle on some of the significant challenges the global credit union system and its members face.”

Members Helping Members will run until the 75th annual International Credit Union Day, on Thursday October 19.

International Credit Union Day, which began in 1948 and now takes place every third Thursday of October, is an opportunity for the credit union movement to reflect on its history, celebrate its achievements and plan for the future. Woccu and the US’s Credit Union National Association are supporting a number of promotional activities and events in the run-up to the day.

WFCU has launched an online fundraising portal to receive donations and provide more information, and are offering individual and institutional incentives for participation in the 75-day fundraising drive. It is also providing credit unions with content to help them fundraise locally.

Reuter added: “We’re challenging the credit union system to help narrow the digital divide, decrease the inclusion gap, and strengthen credit unions’ resiliency in the face of crisis worldwide, while being cognizant of member challenges at home.

“If we all truly co-operate, we should meet and surpass the $750,000 ICU Day goal, and support global good together.”