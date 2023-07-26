Asia Pacific Cooperative Youth Summit to tackle sustainability

The Asia Pacific Cooperative Youth Summit (APCYS 4.0) will gather an expected 185 young people from 19 countries in Sabah, Malaysia, tomorrow.

The fourth edition of the summit, which runs from 27 to 30 July, is organised in collaboration with the International Cooperative Alliance – Asia Pacific (ICA-AP) Committee on Youth Cooperation (ICYC) and hosted by the Malaysian National Cooperative Movement (Angkasa).

Focusing on the role of youth and co-operation in furthering sustainable lifestyles, the summit will look at youth-led sustainable practices and ventures. Delegates will be offered first-hand experience of co-operative activities through community immersion sessions, and there will be networking opportunities with peers from the region’s co-op movement.

The summit also features the COOP Pitch competition where young people can develop and pitch co-op business ideas. Cash prizes, organisational support and direct access to key partners to develop, validate and implement their ideas will be awarded to the top three teams.

APCYS 4.0 is taking place in-person for the first time in five years, with the last two editions held online.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development, Malaysia and Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission, and the Sabah Tourism Board.

Datuk Ewon Benedick, Malaysia’s minister of entrepreneur and cooperatives development, said: “This summit will be one for us to share our thoughts and exchange ideas on how to chart our journey forward in furthering sustainable lifestyles, especially ones that put youth as central to the growth of co-operatives, and this cultural exchange will help them in furthering the co-operative spirit in their countries.

“I hope that all participants will effectively engage with the sessions, extend the network and most importantly, enjoy the experience to gain as much as possible from this event in full excitement.”