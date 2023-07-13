Southern Co-op’s Gemma Lacey awarded honorary fellowship at Solent University

Gemma Lacey, director of sustainability and communications at the Southern Co-op, has been awarded an honorary fellowship from Solent University, Southampton.

Lacey, who received the honour on 11 July, Lacey has more than 25 years’ experience in sustainability and a passion for championing responsible business.

“I’ve had the opportunity to support the university’s department of business and law over the years,” she said, “and it has been a privilege to inspire and create our responsible and sustainable business leaders of tomorrow.

“I am extremely proud to receive this very special honour and to also join other business leaders on the university’s Business Advisory Board.”

At Southern – an independent retail co-op which operates funeral and grocery branches across the south as well as Starbucks stores and Welcome franchises – Lacey led the development of ambitious science-based climate targets and a delivery plan.

And she headed work on the society’s wider sustainability strategy, which was recently recognised with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development.

As a member of the co-op’s executive leadership team, she is also responsible for the communications, brand, press and customer engagement functions.

Prior to this she led sustainability for leading organisations, including John Lewis Partnership, KPMG and the Body Shop.

Lacey is a board director for community radio station Express FM based in Portsmouth and recently became a member of Solent University’s Department of Business and Law Business Advisory Board.