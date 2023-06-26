ICA-AP launches Cooperative Excellence Awards

The International Co-operative Alliance’s Asia Pacific regional office (ICA-AP) is inviting nominations for its Cooperative Excellence Awards.

Co-ops have until 31 August to apply for the awards, which will honour “outstanding individuals, co-operative organisations, and government ministries/ departments that have made remarkable contributions to the growth of co-operatives and have significantly benefited the co-operative movement”.

Nominations can be submitted by any co-operative organisations (primary co-operatives that are either members of or are endorsed by ICA-AP members), individuals (of ICA-AP member organisations and those of their member organisations and affiliates), and government ministries/ departments (from ICA-AP member countries) across the Asia-Pacific region.

The awards have three categories – inspirational Cooperative Leader, Enterprising Cooperative, and Enabling Government.

The Inspirational Cooperative Leader Award will recognise “an exceptional individual who has demonstrated exemplary leadership, vision, and dedication to the co-operative movement” and “played a pivotal role in driving positive change, championing the co-operative identity, promoting cooperation, and inspiring others within the movement”.

The Enterprising Cooperative Award category is open to co-operative organisations that have had an outstanding performance, shown innovation, and pursued sustainable growth. The winner will have successfully implemented initiatives that have had a significant impact on the co-operative movement, fostering economic empowerment, social development, and environmental sustainability.

To qualify for the Enabling Government Award government ministries or departments need to have actively supported and facilitated the growth and development of co-operatives under their jurisdiction. The recipient will have implemented policies, programmes, and initiatives that have created an enabling environment for co-operative enterprises to thrive and flourish.

The nominations will be evaluated by a review committee of experts and leaders from the co-operative sector, who will select the winners.

“By acknowledging the extraordinary efforts and achievements of these exceptional entities, the ICA Asia-Pacific Cooperative Excellence Awards aim to foster a culture of excellence and innovation within the cooperative sector,” said the apex.

The winners will be announced at the 16th ICA-AP Regional Assembly Welcome Dinner on 8 November in Manila, Philippines.