St Lucia’s co-ops ministry launches school mascot competition to promote sector

The Department of Cooperatives of Saint Lucia has launched a School Mascot Design Challenge to promote the co-operative business model.

The competition is aimed at primary school children between the ages of 10 and 13. They have until 30 June to submit their designs, which must showcase their understanding of a “pictorial representation of the co-operative model’s attributes”.

The winning design will be replicated and worn by the Ministry’s mascot during future promotional activities. Winners will also receive electronic prizes sponsored by the Ministry and Three Credit Unions.

“The aim of the challenge is to instil a renewed and heightened appreciation for the co-operative business model, its origins and continued philosophical focus on ‘people helping people,’“ the Ministry said in a statement.

The competition is themed Alé Douvan, which translates as Going Forward.

“We anticipate that families will fully embrace this activity—assisting students with research while having fun learning and exploring the global successes of this more than 100-year-old Business Model; especially in the areas of agriculture and fisheries,” added the Ministry.

Applications can be submitted in person at the Department of Cooperatives, Jannou Credit Union or Laborie Cooperative Credit Union, or by emailing [email protected]