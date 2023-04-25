Co-op Group to offer Barnardo’s donations to encourage member votes

Members of the Co-op Group are being encouraged to participate in voting for its AGM by pledging donations to children’s charity Barnardo’s.

The Group has already set a target of raising £5m for the charity and now wants to use the partnership to encourage greater member participation.

Members who are eligible to vote will generate £1 for voting on representatives within Co-op’s National Members’ Council, directors on the Co-op Board or on AGM motions.

Voting packs are being issued to eligible members, via post and by email, with a voting deadline of 15 May. Members can also vote in person at the AGM, at Manchester Central on Saturday 20 May.

Barnardo’s CEO Lynn Perry said: “In March, we announced a new partnership with Co-op and are aiming to raise £5m. We’re so grateful to its members for coming together like this and creating this opportunity to raise awareness so early into the partnership.

“With Co-op’s support and the money raised, we can give 750,000 young people access to basic needs like food, help improve their mental wellbeing and create better opportunities for the future.”

Opportunities for members to vote:

More than 100 candidates are standing to represent 4.4 million active members across the UK within the Group’s National Members’ Council.

Those four motions open to vote include: For Co-op to be even more inclusive of young people, working with the wider co-operative movement to ensure young co-operators are heard, understand co-operation and have more opportunities open to them. Creating greater access to knowledge around Co-op’s ethnical and sustainable credentials, while making related products more available and affordable. Work to further engage existing members and recruit new members, as Co-op’s owners, to drive collective action. An opportunity for Co-op Food to further build on its chicken sourcing standards.

Lord Victor Adebowale, Shirine Khoury-Haq and Stevie Spring will be offering themselves for re-election to the Co-op Group board.

CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq said: “Our members are strongest when we come together and drive the direction our Co-op takes on our vision.

“We hope that by making this donation available to voting members, they can get even more value for their vote, including building on a brilliant start to our fundraising for Barnardo’s, with whom we are all so delighted to partner.”

For more information on Co-op AGM, including eligibility to vote and how the donation works, visit co-operative.coop/get-involved/agm

The Group, in partnership with Barnardo’s, want to raise £5m to support 750,000 young people. For more information, please visit coop.co.uk/SupportYoungPeople