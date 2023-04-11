Co-operative effort helps Belizean credit unions recover from Hurricane Lisa

Credit unions in Belize are fixing properties damaged by Hurricane Lisa with funds from the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU), the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions’ (CCCU) Development Foundation and the Belize Credit Union League (BCUL).

BCUL provided US$20,000, matching grants of $10,000 each from WFCU and CCCU’s Development Foundation.

The apex, which represents credit unions across the country, worked with the Belize City Council to deliver just over US$40,000 to 50 members of Holy Redeemer Credit Union and St. John’s Credit Union Limited.

“With the support of CCCU and WFCU, BCUL was able to positively impact the lives of 50 residents of Belize City. On behalf of our member credit unions, the Belize City Council, and the recipients of the grant funds, thank you for your donation that truly has made a difference in the lives of some of our most vulnerable members,” BCUL officials wrote in their March 31 Hurricane Lisa Relief Fund report.

The storm struck the nation in November 2022, affecting over 172,000 people and causing extensive damage to than 5,000 houses.