Korean Dure Consumer Co-operative joins Count Us In Campaign on climate change

Dure Consumer Cooperative Union, which covers the metropolitan area of Seoul, has recently joined Count Us In, an international campaign to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Dure, which in recent years has run a series of initiatives to reduce its carbon pollution and that of its members, announced the start of the campaign at its general assembly this year. To encourage its members and customers to join in, Dure has translated the text of the Count Us In campaign into Korean.

For its own version of the campaign, the co-op union has adopted the tagline Count Dure In.

Manager Jungsun Ryu said the inspiration for Dure’s initiative was a Co-op News article on the UK Co-op Group’s participation in the ‘Count Us In’ campaign.

“Our campaign aims to draw more participation by identifying and sharing how much the actions of consumer’s members have reduced carbon emissions,” added Jungsun.

Dure translated the campaign in Korean

Count Us In wants 1 billion citizens to reduce their carbon pollution and make a difference by working together. To achieve this, Count Us In suggests taking 16 steps, which have been selected with experts from the UN Environment Programme as being the most effective ways in which everyone can get involved to reduce carbon pollution, and influence politicians and businesses to drive solutions at a scale. These steps include cutting down on food waste, repairing and reusing appliances, eating more plants, talking to friends and speaking up at work.

By joining the campaign Dure also pledges to take the 16 steps suggested by Count Us In while encouraging its members and customers to do the same. The co-op will also run an online platform through which members will be able to share their own practices and actions taken and learn from each other how other members are doing. Dure will be monitoring its members’ efforts and will report on how much carbon emissions have been reduced in the first and second half of the year.

The campaign will be officially rolled out to Dure’s 230,000 members in April. The campaign will aim to not only address resource circulation but also change individual habits.