Staff at Co-op Group’s coffin factory take second week of strike action

Around 50 workers at the Co-op Group’s coffin factory are taking a second week of strike action in a row over pay.

The strike at the Co-op Funeralcare site in Bogmoor Place, Glasgow, comes after staff voted to reject a pay offer.

This follows a strike from 22-29 August, and Unite union says there is another week’s strike planned from 14 November. Regional officer Willie Thomson told BBC Scotland: “The offer is significantly below inflation which is a real time pay cut. The employer is not giving enough to allow them to cope with increased costs.”

He added: “This is the only manufacturing facility the Co-op has in the UK so should this dispute not be resolved it is hard to see that the supply of coffins will not be affected.

“Our members are prepared to take this until they get an offer from their employer that recognises their value, their contribution and the cost of living.”

In response, the Group says it made a fair pay offer and said its funeral services would not be affected.

Its latest statement on the dispute says: “Our colleagues at our Glasgow coffin factory are a hugely valued part of our Co-op and following ongoing discussions with Unite we are disappointed that we have not been able to reach an agreement about pay.

“In spite of the difficult trading environment, we have offered all of our colleagues at the coffin factory a fair pay increase. We are confident that the combined base pay and production bonus for roles within the Coffin Factory remain highly competitive.

“We would like to provide full reassurance that the strike has no impact on our ability support to bereaved families and we are able to maintain a strong supply of coffins.”