UK co-operators urged to support Pakistan floods appeal

Co-operatives UK is urging its members to support the Pakistan Floods Appeal, launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) last month.

The catastrophic floods have left a third of the country under water, killing more than 1,500 people. More than 33 million people have been affected by the disaster, which has cost the country an estimated US$40bn and brought outbreaks of cholera and other waterborne diseases.

UK co-op retailers, including the Co-op Group, Midcounties and Central England, have launched awareness campaigns. Now Co-operatives UK is encouraging the wider movement to offer its support. CEO Rose Marley said: “Despite an incredible response from the UK public, the flooding and risk of disease is is hugely concerning. We need to ensure that agencies working on the ground have all the support they need to reach those most in need.

“We are also reaching out to co-op organisations in Pakistan to understand other ways the UK movement can support the recovery and rebuild.”

This call out has been coordinated via the International Co-operative Working Group (ICWG), made up of representatives from Co-op Group, Midcounties, Central England, the Worker Co-op Council, Co-op News and the Co-op College.

In recent years the UK co-op sector has raised more than £1m to the Ukraine DEC Appeal, £100,000 to provide emergency Covid support to co-ops in India and nearly AU$100,000 to help co-opes rebuild after the 2020 Australian wildfires.

You can donate here, or by texting COOP to 70000 to donate £10. Texts cost £10 plus standard network rate. Disasters Emergency Committee is a registered charity, no. 1062638. Full T&Cs on text at dec.org.uk