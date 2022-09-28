Filene Research Institute and Woccu will share premises to boost credit union work

The World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu) has moved into the Filene Research Institute’s office in Madison, Wisconsin, USA.

The decision to share space in Filene’s home in the Lyric building came after pandemic remote working prompted a rethink by Woccy of its office needs.

Woccu also needed a site that could accommodate its staff and those of Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions, Global Women’s Leadership Network and Wycup, with flexibility in terms of physical office space and opportunities for collaboration.

Before the pandemic, Filene had been considering sub-leasing a portion of its Madison office.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunities now available to Woccu for further collaboration with Filene by sharing space with them in their Madison office,” said Paul Treinen, executive vice president of Woccu. “Filene has always been a great partner with World Council over the course of our history and I have no doubt that will only grow in the coming years with this move.”

“We are thrilled to have Woccu joining us in our Madison office,” said Filene’s chief finance and operations officer, Patsy Stewart. “The in-person ‘accidental collisions’ Filene has experienced among staff and with others across the credit union system have been invaluable to advancing ideas and creating new opportunities.

“With Woccu in our office, we can continue to expand our credit union network and proactively enable those crucial connections.”