ICA General Assembly elects new global board in Seville

The ICA General Assembly elected 15 directors to its board at its meeting in Seville yesterday (20 June).

A total of 22 candidates stood for the board. Those elected are:

Márcio Lopes de Freitas , Brazilian Cooperatives (OCB), Brazil

, Brazilian Cooperatives (OCB), Brazil Aditya Yadav , Indian Farm Forestry Development Cooperative Limited (IFFDC), India

, Indian Farm Forestry Development Cooperative Limited (IFFDC), India Giuseppe Attilio Dadda , Alleanza Cooperative Italiane, Italy

, Alleanza Cooperative Italiane, Italy George Magutu Mwangi , Kenya Union of Savings & Credit Cooperatives (KUSCCO), Kenya

, Kenya Union of Savings & Credit Cooperatives (KUSCCO), Kenya Iñigo Albizuri Landazabal , Confederación Española de Cooperativas de Trabajo Asociado (COCETA), Spain

, Confederación Española de Cooperativas de Trabajo Asociado (COCETA), Spain Zhenhong Cai , All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives (ACFSMC), China

, All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives (ACFSMC), China Martin Lowery , National Cooperative Business Association (NCBA CLUSA), USA

, National Cooperative Business Association (NCBA CLUSA), USA Toru Nakaya , JA Zenchu (Central Union of Agricultural Co-operatives), Japan

, JA Zenchu (Central Union of Agricultural Co-operatives), Japan Bahman Abdollahi , Iran Chamber of Cooperatives (ICC), Iran

, Iran Chamber of Cooperatives (ICC), Iran María Eugenia Pérez Zea , Asociación Colombiana de Cooperativa (Ascoop), Colombia

, Asociación Colombiana de Cooperativa (Ascoop), Colombia Krasimir Ignatov , Central Cooperative Union Bulgaria, Bulgaria

, Central Cooperative Union Bulgaria, Bulgaria Dato’ Kamarudin Ismail , Malaysian National Cooperative Movement, Malaysia

, Malaysian National Cooperative Movement, Malaysia Simona Cavazzutti , Confederación de Cooperativas Rurales del Paraguay (CONCOPAR), Paraguay

, Confederación de Cooperativas Rurales del Paraguay (CONCOPAR), Paraguay Marjaana Saarikoski , SOK Corporation, Finland

, SOK Corporation, Finland Alexandra Wilson, Co-operatives and Mutuals Canada, Canada

The ICA members at large results can be found here.

The General Assembly also ratified the elections of Ana Aguirre as respresentative of the ICA Youth Committee; Dr Carlos Zarco from Spain as president of the International Health Cooperative Organisation (IHCO); Sunghee Lee from the Republic of Korea as president of the International Cooperative Agricultural Organization (ICAO); and Petar Stefanov from Bulgaria as president of Consumer Cooperatives Worldwide (CCW).

“For me this will be the continuation of a huge learning path as well as an exciting new phase for the youth network,” said Ms Aguirre, adding that the Youth Committe would be launching a Youth Action Plan in November.

Statutory amendment for the sectoral representation in the ICA board

A motion for the sectoral organisations of the ICA to each have a seat on the ICA board for the 2021-2025 mandate was adopted. It said that having direct board representation would contribute to closer co-operation between regions and sectors and to greater visibility, transparency and accountability not only on the board itself but also across the governance bodies of the ICA as a whole.

To approve this request, Article 15 of the Articles of Association was amended.

Supporting Ukraine

GA delegates heard from Illia Gorokhovskyi, chair of Coop Ukraine, who said Ukrainian co-operators had planned to attend but were forced to change their plans by the Russian invasion.

He said 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced so far by the conflict; figures from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) show that 4,569 civilians, 304 of them children, have been killed during Russia’s attack as of June 19.

Ukraine’s co-op sector has been harmed in the conflict, said Mr Gorokhovskyi, with damage to co-ops in several parts of the country. He estimates that hundreds of co-operatives have been affected by the war with thousands of co-operators losing their homes and their co-ops.

“What was built over generations was destroyed in a matter of minutes by Russian troops,” he said.

Thanking countries who have supported Ukrainian co-ops, he said that all assistance would go to support co-ops and co-operators affected by the crisis.

“It is the opportunity to show that mutual assistance and solidarity are fundamental principles of co-operation,” he added. “This assistance is not only for Ukraine, but also for yourselves and your future.

“I believe in God, in peace and I believe in justice. I love my country and I ask that you stand with me in co-operation.”

The call to action launched by Coop Ukraine was echoed by the Polish co-operative movement, whose representative called on the global co-operative movement to support Ukraine and those facing famine due to the war.