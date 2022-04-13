Co-op Group extends support for research group during Allergy Awareness Week

The Co-op Group is extending its partnership with the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, to mark Allergy Awareness Week (26-30 April).

The retailer is furthering its support for the charity by going beyond this year’s Allergy Awareness Week to donate 10% of all sales of Co-op ‘Free From’ products for three weeks, from 13 April to 3 May.

The partnership, which started in 2021, is part of the Group’s commitment to raise £100k for the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation by 2023.

The foundation was formed in 2019 following the tragic loss of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who suffered a fatal allergic reaction to an undeclared ingredient in a baguette from a fast-food outlet. The charity focuses on medical research as well as education and raising awareness of food allergies.

Natasha’s parents, Tanya and Nadim, said: “Once again, we are incredibly grateful to the Co-op who are helping us in our mission to make a real difference to families with food allergies. During Allergy Awareness Week, Co-op will not only help us raise much needed allergy awareness but will also be donating 10% of the proceeds from their ‘Free From’ range to Natasha’s Foundation. The funds raised will go directly into funding medical research, the game-changer in allergy for future generations.”

Ali Jones, customer and community director at the Group, said: “Following the success of last year’s partnership, we are extending our commitment to donate 10% of all sales of Co-op Free From products before, during and after this year’s Allergy Awareness Week.

“We’re committed to supporting the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, whose work and research will help so many people living with food allergies. We’re proud that every day our stores provide a Free From solution for our customers with food allergies, through a variety of great tasting products and clear allergy labelling, which we know is so vital.”

The Group’s Free From range is available in Co-op and NISA stores, and online and includes a wide range of products from breads to breakfast cereals. For more information about the Free From range, please visit the retailer’s website here.