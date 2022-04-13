Call goes out for credit union researchers

The Swoboda Credit Union Research Prize 2022 is now open for applications.

This award, now in its third year, is aimed at bringing new voices and ideas into the movement, supporting researchers who wish to contribute to the development of credit unions in the Republic of Ireland and / or the United Kingdom.

Applications are welcomed from anywhere in the world.

This prize offers an opportunity to publish (and potentially present) work directly to credit union practitioners through Swoboda’s membership and wider network. It includes €4,000 to support time and expenses in the production of the paper.

Swoboda is a not-for-profit research organisation founded in 2017. Its mission is to “make a significant contribution to the sustainability and vibrancy of community finance in Europe through high-quality, accurate and accessible research”.

With more than 50 subscribing credit unions from Ireland and Britain, Swoboda is focused on applied research for practitioners, and papers must be written in plain English with the practitioner readership in mind.

This year, it is particularly interested in proposals that will help credit unions in the following areas:

How to innovate to meet member borrowing needs, whether through products, processes, sales or marketing

Shaping future credit union business model(s)

How credit unions can harness digital technology to meet member needs or improve

competitiveness.

Closing date for applications is Friday 6th May 2022.

Please contact Dr Paul A Jones, Director of Research, with any queries: [email protected].

Application details and rules can be downloaded here.