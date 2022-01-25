What’s happening this Fairtrade Fortnight?

Co-ops across the country are invited to join the Fairtrade Fortnight celebrations (21 February-6 March) by taking part in an online festival, themed Choose the World You Want.

In its second edition, the festival will feature around 40 virtual events to raise awareness about Fairtrade.

The two-week campaign starts at 1pm on 21 February with a panel discussion featuring producer representatives, posing the question ‘what next?’ following the UN climate talks. Hosted by Fairtrade Foundation CEO Mike Gidney, the session will include an audience Q&A.

Celebrations continue at 7pm with a screening of a ‘special cut’ of Caroline’s Story, a new documentary by Nyakobi Kahura showing how the climate crisis is impacting farming. The event will be chaired by actress and Fairtrade patron Adjoa Andoh. The film’s director Nyakobi Kahura will be joined by a producer representative of the co-operative featured in the film for a Q&A session.

Another highlight will be an event dedicated to climate education hosted by chef and Fairtrade patron Allegra McEvedy. Scheduled for 4pm on 22 February, the discussion will feature members of the Let’s Go Zero coalition and expert educationists.

On 1 March Mitika Marenda, president of Pan African Climate Alliance, will be joined by a special guest for a discussion on Fairtrade’s role in improving global trade justice. The event will take place at 1 pm.

In addition to these events, chefs Melissa Hemsley and Rosie Birkett will run live cooking session in the food tent during the festival, via their own Instagram feeds.

The festival will also include a series of initiatives undertaken by Fairtrade’s network of campaigners, partners, brands and retailers and supporters under the umbrella of the festival will run throughout the two-week period.

Sarah Brazier, campaigns manager at the Fairtrade Foundation, said: “The farmers and workers who grow our food need to be able to adapt to new ways of farming. We have another chance at COP27 this year for world leaders to tackle the climate crisis and secure finance, fast.

“We hope that joining the festival will encourage support for Fairtrade from the British public and British businesses, who will be inspired to choose Fairtrade and choose the world they want to see – a world where climate justice is a reality for all.”

Co-operatives wishing to join in the celebrations can find out more about how to get involved by visiting www.fairtrade.org.uk/fortnight.

The full line-up of events is available at https://www.fairtrade.org.uk/choose-the-world-you-want-festival/