Bristol Energy Co-op launches £1m share offer

A £1m community share offer has been launched by Bristol Energy Cooperative so it can continue its efforts to grow the city’s community-owned green energy supply.

It is looking for investments of £100-£100,000, offering a projected return of 3.5% per annum and membership of the co-op which is working towards “a cleaner, greener and fairer future”.

Since its launch in 2011 the co-op says it has raised £14m, installed over 9MWp of solar and battery assets, and facilitated over £300,000 of community benefit payments.

It added: “Our eighth share offer comes in the wake of a frustrating COP26 outcome. While politicians wrestle over words in statements, we’re seeking to offer people the opportunity to get involved with meaningful, measurable and community-focused schemes to move us towards a fully decarbonised grid.

“The investment raised through this share offer will go toward funding some exciting new projects including a solar PV array on the newly developed Bristol Beacon, helping achieve its aim of being the UK’s first carbon neutral music venue by 2030, and toward a smart microgrid on a new Cohousing Project in Bridport, which will be the UK’s largest, comprising of 53 sustainable, affordable eco-homes.”

Those wanting to hear more about the share offer can attend the next of the co-op’s regular live webinar and Q%A sessions, at 6pm on 20 January, where there will also be discussion of the co-ops various projects. Register here.

The share offer closes 31st March 2022. The usual capital risk warnings apply. Investment is in withdrawable shares, valued at £1 each. Each investor, no matter how much they’ve invested, has an equal say in the running of the co-op.