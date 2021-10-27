Co-op College campaign to put education into climate action

The Co-operative College has today (27 October) launched a campaign urging the wider co-operative movement and beyond to put education at the heart of the drive to tackle climate change together.

Building on the UK Government’s Together for our Planet initiative, the College’s campaign #TackleTogether highlights the benefits of the co-op model in terms of being hardwired into their communities and boosting sustainable development.

It is offering a taster course examining the link between co-operatives and the sustainable development goals hosted on the College’s brand new Learnworlds platform, alongside a pay-as-you-feel webinar, taking place on Wednesday 10 November at 4pm.

The webinar will see Neil Calvert, Co-operative College CEO and principal, host an interactive session focused on climate change. On the panel will be Jeffrey Moxom, research coordinator, International Cooperative Alliance and Simren Singh, programme officer, International Cooperative Alliance – Asia and Pacific, who were both editors of a key co-ops and climate change report released last month.

Together the panel will examine why co-operatives are hardwired to care about their community and the wider environment. They will also explore the positive influence co-operatives could and should have on the future direction of climate change.

Mr Calvert said: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to host this event, highlighting the crucial role that co-ops can play in the vitally important transition to a greener economy. Combating climate change is arguably the most pressing of many complex environmental, social and governance issues facing society today, and co-ops are uniquely placed to model good practice as the ESG agenda is already baked into their shared values and principles.”

Alison Longden, head of learning at the College, said: “The launch of the Learnworlds platform for our Online Anytime courses is an exciting time for the College. It will complement the growth of our values based learning offer which sustainability plays a key role in.”

Further details about the campaign, including how to access the free taster course and register for the webinar, are available on the College’s website.