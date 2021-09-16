European partnership launches workshop series to promote co-op model

Youcoope, a group of ten organisations set up to put the co-op model on education curricula, has launched a series of workshops to promote the co-op model.

There will be two streams of workshops, one aimed at teachers at secondary level and another for university level educators.

The Europe-wide group – comprising the Co-op College, Santander International Entrepreneurship Centre (CISE), University of Cantabria, Valnalón, Università degli Studi di Trento, Euricse, Federazione Trentina della Cooperazione, Bantani Education, Fundación Escuela Andaluza de Economía Social and Awel Aman Tawe – is also working to develop educational resources for teachers.

It is devising training modules with resources to integrate cooperative entrepreneurship concepts, skills and real experiences in the classroom.

Participants will be encouraged to seek the collaboration of existing co-operatives from their local area, boosting awareness of co-ops and the co-operative way of working.

Last year, Youcoope ran a free online course which signed up more than 400 people from over 20 countries; more than 200 people have pre-registered for the new workshops.

This year’s workshope for secondary school teachers feature sessions on 4, 11, 18, 25 October and 1 November, from 2-4pm GMT.

The workshops for university professors, researchers and doctoral students run on 5, 12, 19, 26 October and 2 November, 2-4pm GMT.

Visit the Youcoope website before 27 September to register.