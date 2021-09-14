Central England Co-op retains Carbon Trust standards on waste reduction

Central England Co-op has been re-awarded three Carbon Trust Standards for reducing its carbon emissions, waste and water use for the fourth time.

Only a handful of retailers hold all three of the standards and Central England is the only supermarket to have the internationally recognised award.

Central England Co-op says the standards reflect its long-term efforts to tackle sustainability across all of its business operations, as part of its corporate responsibility strategy and its recent pledge to be carbon neutral by 2030.

It says it hit a number of milestones in recent years, including:

Reducing electricity usage by 51% since 2010

Reducing natural gas usage by 58% since 2010

Reducing refrigeration gas emissions by 69% since 2010

New stores use as little as 50% less electricity

Reducing food waste by 40% during the past three years from 2,445 tonnes in 2017 to 1,085 tonnes in 2020

Corporate responsibility manager Hannah Gallimore said: “As a co-operative, our ethical credentials mean we are brilliantly placed to do the right thing as a responsible business.

“We have reduced our carbon footprint by investing in green energy options and revolutionising energy efficiency across our society.

“Everyone involved with Central England Co-operative is delighted to have been re-awarded by the Carbon Trust for a fourth time.”

The Carbon Trust Standard is among the world’s leading independent certifications of an organisation’s environmental sustainability achievements, verifying progress across important areas including carbon emissions, waste outputs, and water use.

It is accredited by the Carbon Trust, an international climate change consultancy.

The standards are awarded in recognition of best practice and real achievement in reducing environmental impact and improving resource management.

Luke Olly, energy and environment lead at Central England, said: “As a responsible business, we are committed to minimising our impact on the environment and, as a result, our activities across all of the business operations have made considerable positive environmental impacts.

“The award of the three standards for a fourth time is a reflection of just how seriously we take our role as an environmentally responsible retailer and business as a whole.

“We, however, do not rest on our laurels and are continually working on new ideas and innovations to ensure we continue to make a real impact and difference when it comes to being a sustainable business.”