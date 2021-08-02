NCBA Cooperative Impact Conference to feature new executive education course

The International Centre for Co-operative Management at Saint Mary’s University in Canada is offering a new executive education course in conjunction with the Cooperative IMPACT Conference, organised by US sector body NCBA CLUSA.

The course, Operationalising the Cooperative Identity – Strategy to Practice, will run virtually on 20-21 October between 10am and 3pm EST, as part of the conference.

The course will cover all aspects of the co-operative identity, introducing participants to various concepts and providing them with different tools and case studies. It will be facilitated by Karen Miner, managing director of the International Centre for Co-operative Management; and Dr Sonja Novkovic, co-operative economist, academic director of the International Centre for Co-operative Management and chair of the International Cooperative Alliance’s Committee on Cooperative Research.

Participants will also hear from Fred Freundlich (LANKI, University of Mondragon) and Erbin Corwell, a graduate of the Centre’s Master of Management, Co-operatives and Credit Unions, executive director of the Neighboring Food Co-op Association and immediate past chair of NCBA CLUSA’s board of directors.

The course is available for $200 as both a stand-alone item and an additional item when registering for the 2021 Cooperative IMPACT Conference. More information is available on NCBA’s website.