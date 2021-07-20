European Social Economy Awards open for nominations

Social Economy Europe will hold the first edition of the European Social Economy Awards in October.

The awards will recognise social economy enterprises and organisations that benefit their local communities, tackling some of today’s biggest societal, environmental and technological challenges.

Entries will be open to social economy enterprises and organisations, such as co-operatives, mutuals, associations, foundations, social enterprises, ethical and alternative banks and financiers, micro-credit institutions, labour societies and other similar social economy forms.

To be eligible they will have to have their head office in an EU-27 Member State or in the following regions: the Western Balkans, the Eastern Partnership, Turkey, Southern Mediterranean Countries, the Russian Federation, the UK and the EFTA Member States, which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

The three categories are: Social innovation; Green transition; and Digitisation and skills.

Social Economy Europe president, Juan Antonio Pedreño said: “After more than a year of global pandemic, we still face a complex scenario but with strong reasons to have hope in the future. Collectively, the social economy community has done a lot to provide solutions, solidarity and relief during these unprecedented times.

“We have never stopped putting our energy, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit at the service of an economy that works for people and the planet and citizen-led green and digital transitions. In this context, from SEE we believe that we have reasons to celebrate our collective achievements and boost their visibility. This is why SEE General Assembly has decided to introduce the first edition of the European Social Economy Awards.”

Entries will be accepted until Monday, 6 September at 14:00 CEST. The winners will be announced during a hybrid (in person and online) ceremony on October 12, in Slovenia.

More information on how to enter or sponsor the awards is available on Social Economy Europe’s website.