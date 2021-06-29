Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions distributes 30,000 masks to five countries

The Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions has teamed to with the National Credit Union Federation of Korea (NACUFOK) to distribute 30,000 masks to five countries.

NACUFOK donated the masks to support credit unions still facing a critical need for more personal protective equipment (PPE) in the fight against Covid-19. These will be repackaged and distributed by the Foundation, as part of its Project Storm Break PPE initiative.

The Foundation, which is the charitable and engagement arm of the World Council of Credit Unions, will send 20,000 of the masks to credit unions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a Caribbean country facing the impacts of both COVID-19 and an ongoing volcanic eruption. Credit unions in Peru, Panama, Kenya and Barbados have also requested and will receive masks.

NACUFOK and the Worldwide Foundation have worked together in the past as well. Less than a year ago the two organisations delivered 40,000 masks to credit union employees and members in more than 30 countries during the first wave of Project Storm Break’s PPE initiative.

“The Worldwide Foundation continues to leverage Project Storm Break, our disaster relief fund, to respond to credit union systems in need during the Covid-19 pandemic. Contributions by credit unions, individuals and system partners allow Project Storm Break to operate annually and provide this support,” said Mike Reuter, executive director of Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions.

The Worldwide Foundation’s relief efforts are backed by the Project Storm Break fund – contributions can be made via the Worldwide Foundation’s Project Storm Break page.