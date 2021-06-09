Dutch healthcare co-op launches online marketplace platform

A Dutch healthcare procurement co-op has launched an online marketplace to enable its members and other healthcare organisations to trade goods and services with each other.

By using Intrakoop’s Deelplatform, members share items, equipment, facilities, resources and employees.

With the new platform, Intrakoop aims to save purchasing costs, improve collaboration among members, reduce waste of energy and raw materials and encourage the reuse of available resources, creating a circular economy.

Platform users can access meeting rooms, tools, stock, furniture, equipment and staff, depending on their needs and what is available.

Users can also choose which form of transaction they want for their item or service: exchange, donation or loan, sale or rent. Those who choose to sell or buy a certain product or service can agree on a price and complete the payment via the platform.

After payment, both parties automatically receive an invoice for the transaction via the Intrakoop Sharing Platform. They can offer or search for all these on the Intrakoop Sharing Platform as well as request their own sharing platform.

Users who choose to rent resources, equipment, services or facilities from another healthcare organisation can use their own rental agreement or the standard rental agreement of the platform.

The platform also facilitates the delivery of the items from the seller to the buyer via Schotpoort Connect.

Intrakoop developed its Deelplatform with the support of FLOOW2, a digital marketplace design company. The platform is not accessible to traders and suppliers.