World Credit Union Day to focus on building financial health

This year’s International Credit Union Day will be themed “Building financial health for a brighter tomorrow”.

Celebrated on the third Thursday of October since 1948, International Credit Union Day reflects on the credit union movement’s history and achievements and raise awareness about the sector.

This year the day falls on 21 October and will marks its 73rd anniversary; first observed in 1948.

“Financial wellbeing for all is a shared commitment among America’s credit unions, leagues, and Cuna,” said Ariel Bilskey, director of Blended Learning at the USA’s Credit Union National Association (Cuna) .

Woccu president and CEO Brian Branch added: “The Covid-19 pandemic continues to challenge the financial well-being of credit union members around the globe. That is why we see ‘building financial health for a brighter tomorrow’ as much more than a theme—it is the fulfilment of our global credit union mission.”

Woccu is encouraging credit unions from across the world to showcase how they are working to improve the financial well-being of their members and share their memorable ICU Day plans and highlights with credit unions worldwide on social media using #ICUDay. The apex will also release official ICU Day 2021 posters and logos that credit unions will be able to use to promote the day.

ICU Day is a joint initiative of Woccu and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), its direct member organisation in the United States.