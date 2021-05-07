London Mutual Credit Union shortlisted for the national innovation award

The London Mutual Credit Union has been shortlisted for this this year’s Financial Services Forum Awards for Innovation.

In their fourth edition, the awards are run by the Financial Services Forum.

London Mutual Credit Union was shortlisted for Most Innovative New Product or Service, for its Commodo card loan product, and for Best Innovation in Financial Inclusion, for its Family Saver Loan.

The winners will be announced during an online awards ceremony on 27 May.

London Mutual’s head of business development Ben West said: “We are proud that over the past year, our team have been able to rapidly innovate new products and services to support our members through the pandemic, including the most financially vulnerable.

“It is particularly pleasing, as a credit union, to be shortlisted alongside household names. It is a reminder that as well as having a well-deserved reputation for ethics and inclusion, credit unions are, in many cases, at the forefront of driving innovation to benefit our customers and the wider community.”

One of the UK’s largest credit unions, London Mutual Credit Union serves 33,000 members across the London boroughs of Southwark, Lambeth, Westminster and Camden.