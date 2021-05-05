Midcounties launches Co-op Conversations series for members

In the lead up to its AGM on 13 May, Midcounties Co-operative is hosting a series of public forums to showcase the organisation and its values. Titled Your Co-op Conversations, the forums will bring together Midcounties business leaders and guest speakers to talk about the work they are doing in local communities.

The conversations will cover different trading aspects of the business (such a food, utilities, childcare and travel), governance and HR (such as how to join the board, career opportunities, its Young Co-operators Network and mental health) and how the organisation applies different co-operative values (in areas such as the environment, education, democracy and campaigns).

“Our AGM is usually the place where our members can talk to Directors, management and other members,” said Pete Westall, chief values officer at Midcounties. “Sadly we couldn’t hold a physical AGM again this year, but hopefully these Your Coop conversations will go some way to letting members join in and engage as far as possible.”

Guests will include Joe Fortune (Co-op Party general secretary), Mandi Leonard (welfare director at retail worker charity GroceryAid), Goodrun Cartright (climate coach) and Pete Belk (Business in the Community).

“The conversations are open to all members of Midcounties,” added Mr Westall. “This is the first year we’ve done this – hopefully members will join us and enjoy the events.”

For more information on the events, click here.