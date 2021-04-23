Brighton Energy Co-op adds three sites to its portfolio

Brighton Energy Coop (BEC) has added rooftop solar to three educational buildings and installed the first solar-connected electric vehicle (EV) charger in the South East.

The new solar – on three sites run by Greater Brighton Metropolitan College (GMBC) – adds 240kWp to its total output, bringing the tally to 3MW.

The installations follow a fundraising share issue in March, raising £197,000 – with a further 50 people who missed the offer signing up to invest in the next round.

BEC said: “We are so encouraged to see our members continuing to drive the expansion of community-owned locally produced renewables in our city.”

John Rollings, chief operating officer of GMBC, said: “We have worked closely with Brighton Energy over the last year to install solar PV on our sites in Worthing and Brighton. Brighton Energy have been helpful, responsive to our requirements, and really straightforward to work with.”

One of the three GMBC sites is Westdene Primary – the last of 15 schools to get solar from the co-op through a tender from Brighton and Hove City Council, awarded in 2017.

BEC has now installed 62 solar systems, and has 20-year power purchase agreements with 30 local organisations, including Brighton University, Shoreham Port and Greater Brighton Metropolitan University.

The co-op’s solar EV charging point

The EV charging point is at Bolney Wine Estate, near Haywards Heath, West Sussex. Over 50% of Bolney’s electricity already comes from the two BEC-owned solar arrays on the winery and main café building.

