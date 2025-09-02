Board changes at New Zealand’s co-ops apex

Three seats were available in the election for member directors at Cooperative Business New Zealand

Pictured: Board election success for Bridget Service, Garry Diack and Mike Brown

Cooperative Business New Zealand has announced the results of its recent election for member directors.

Three vacancies were available this year, with Garry Diack and Mike Brown retiring by rotation and standing for re-election. Both were re-elected by members, with Bridget Service joining the board as a newly elected member director.

These appointments bring both continuity and fresh perspectives to Cooperative Business NZ as the organisation continues to advocate for co-ops, mutuals, and member-owned businesses across the country.

Mike Brown, CEO of Marlborough Grape Growers Cooperative, has served as a director of Cooperative Business NZ for four years, including three years as chair. He brings experience from leadership roles of SMEs in the primary production, food, and beverage sectors, alongside strong governance expertise.

Garry Diack, CEO of Ravensdown, is a senior executive and governor with more than 35 years of leadership across industries including agriculture, technology, mining, media, and financial services. He brings skills in corporate strategy, transformation, and governance, having held a range of director and chair roles with both co-operatives and listed companies.

Bridget Service joins the board for the first time. Currently head of government relations at Foodstuffs New Zealand, Bridget has a wealth of experience in public policy, stakeholder engagement, and co-operative leadership, having previously held senior roles with Fonterra and in parliament. Her appointment ensures strong representation from the retail co-operative sector and adds valuable expertise in government relations and advocacy.

“As 2025 marks the United Nations International Year of Cooperatives, the breadth of experience across our board is a real strength,” said Cooperative Business NZ CEO Saya Wahrlich. “With Bridget joining Garry and Mike, we are well-positioned to highlight the impact of cooperatives and mutuals. We advocate strongly on behalf of our members and celebrate the role these businesses play in building resilient communities and a sustainable economy.”

Alongside these appointments, Nicola Shadbolt, Simon Tucker, and Dan Meiklejohn will be continuing their terms as directors, while Ashleigh Buchanan is a board observer. This combination of experienced governance and fresh perspectives reflects the strength and diversity of leadership within the co-operative sector.