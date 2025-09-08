A year in the life of the Co-op Academies Trust

With education a pressing concern for the co-op movement, we catch up on the work of the schools run by the UK’s Co-op Group

In the UK, a network of schools run by the Co-op Group have had a busy year of activities to drive forward a co-operative-flavoured education programme.

The Co-op Academies Trust introduces its pupils to a range of activities, including bringing them into the Group’s Angel Square HQ to work with senior leaders on the product development process, so they can learn what it is like to be involved in business. With the future of work and employability issues of national concern, the trust is working with the government on a pilot to increase business-school collaboration for work experience.

And in a bid to remedy these polarised times, the trust is delivering civic education through student councils and sustainability initiatives. Recent activities include participation in Fairtrade Fortnight, a Be Safe, Be Seen campaign, and a Time to Talk day for mental wellbeing.

Other activities include sports days, master chef competitions, and an eco conference.

And, says Serena Smallman, a strategic leader on the Group’s Community and Participation team – and a governor at the Co-op Academy in Failsworth, Manchester – co-operation is on the agenda. The question, she says, is “How do we get the co-operative model more into education in a fun way? So we’re looking at how we do that, through setting up more student councils and encouraging them to be engaged.”

The work of the trust also fits with the Group’s wider social purpose, and the work of its charitable arm the Co-op Foundation, says Smallman. As such, the schools have a part to play in the response to the Group’s recent member survey pointing to an unequal, divided Britain.

“We want – through our partners, through our schools – to give our members and our communities those tools they need to thrive, and we do that linked to education,” says Smallman.

Highlights from the past 12 months include Fairtrade Fortnight events at schools across the trust – such as cooking classes at a homeless shelter, a ‘bake-off’, taster workshops and a student council presentation on Fairtrade.

The Be Safe, Be Seen campaign, led by Co-op Funeralcare, saw 5,000 high-visibility arm bands donated to every primary school across the trust, with similar support now being extended to secondary schools in the network.

Co-op Funeralcare is also raising money to support a bike club at Co-op Academy Belle Vue, Manchester, following a similar initiative at nearby Co-op Academy Walkden, where Greater Manchester Police donated 17 repurposed stolen and unclaimed bikes.

Academy students at Co-op Live

The Group’s partnership with Manchester’s Co-op Live venue has also fed into the trust’s work, with 150 Hits Radio Live event tickets given to finalists of the trust’s Young Musician of the Year, and to other high-achieving students. For many of the students, the show – which included a look behind the scenes at the Backstage Club – was their first live event.

Last December, more than 30 volunteers from the Group helped collect more than 300 donated gifts from colleagues which were distributed where most needed across academies and communities to help families through the season.

The trust has also run the goIT project to build IT opportunities for primary pupils, with children in year 6 asked to design a digital solution to tackle a sustainability issue in their community.

Projects were aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with winning groups from each academy presenting their solutions in January to a panel of judges from Tata Consultancy Services, the Co-op Group, and the trust.

In February, the Time to Talk initiative created safe spaces for conversations across the trust, including assemblies, classroom games, quizzes and peer support sessions.

Meanwhile, at Manchester’s Connell Co-op College, BTEC business studies students were invited onto the Co-op Young Business Leaders programme in March. This saw them undergo a professional recruitment process before successful applicants entered a 14-week placement. This took them through the product development cycle, including development and nutrition, customer insight, branding and design, commercial viability and marketing strategy. The 2025 cohort developed three products – Seasonal Overnight Oats, Season Acai Bowl and Spicy Chicken Bowl (Halal). Endorsed by Group executives, the products are set for launch in stores next year.

In April, 30 Connell students visited the Co-op People Delivery Team for a day of career-focused learning and development. Sessions included CV writing, creating an engaging LinkedIn profile, understanding apprenticeship applications and exploring different career pathways.

In May, Angel Square hosted a conference on sustainability and eco-education. Pupils presented projects including wellbeing spaces, wildflower planting, litter campaigns and biodiversity initiatives. Interactive workshops included making bird feeders from recycled materials and using a bicycle-powered blender to make fruity smoothies.

In June, 118 teams from academies in Manchester, Stoke, Merseyside and West Yorkshire took part in high-pressure regional heats for a master chef competition. Students worked in pairs, challenged to turn a blind selection of everyday objects into a well presented dish, in under an hour.

The final saw 10 teams face challenges from the Group’s Own Brand team – to create a ready-to-go Co-op main meal product such as a sandwich or wrap, with a healthy smoothie.

In July, suppliers Kellogg’s and Unilever partnered with the trust on sporting events. Unilever hosted a primary girls football tournament, to coincide with the women’s Euros, and Kellogg’s worked with Manchester City on an accessibility sports day for secondary students, with more than 100 participants in each.