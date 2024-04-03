Community Ownership Fund: Fourth and final round open for applications

The fourth and final round of the government’s Community Ownership Fund, is open for applications – with the first of two bidding windows closing at 2pm on 10 April.

The previous round of funding saw more than 80 community assets including pubs, music venues and sports clubs saved from closure with a £33.5m funding package from the Department for Levelling Up.

Beneficiaries from Round 3 include including the Shrewsbury Arms community pub in Kingstone, Staffs, which has been in need of vital investment to keep it running. It received £178,000 to replace its roof and “once again become the centre of community life”.

Levelling Up minister Michael Gove said: “Whether it is the pub on the high street facing closure, the training ground about to be lost to a local sports team or a village hall in need of essential renovations, we know how much unique places are valued by local people of all ages. They matter.

“So far, £71.4m has been awarded to 257 projects, enabling local people to take over community centres, heritage buildings, pubs, green spaces, and sporting facilities across the whole United Kingdom. The merit of this model is that they are run by the community, for the community.

“Round 4 will be the final round of the Community Ownership Fund. With a year left for all remaining funding to be released, I encourage interested community groups, seeking to secure ownership of local places and spaces that they treasure, to apply.”

The fund is open for projects to take ownership of assets at risk of loss in a community. Eligible organisations include incorporated voluntary and community organisations, and parish, town and community councils (depending on eligibility requirements).

Capital funding of up to £2m is available for all asset types, but fund administrators expect that most awards will be for up to £250,000 of capital funding.

Revenue funding is also available, of no more than £50,000 or 20% of the total capital funding applied for, whichever is smaller.

“We encourage all groups to apply for revenue funding,” says the fund, “as all projects will incur initial running costs.”

The second window of Round 4 funding is set to open in late May, with exact dates to be confirmed.

Click here for a full prospectus