Co-op Group appoints new independent non-executive directors

The Co-op Group has announced the appointment of Moni Mannings and Luke Jensen as independent non-executive directors.

Mannings, who joined yesterday (2 January) as senior independent director, “is a highly regarded non-executive director, senior independent director and committee chair”, says the Group, “with a unique depth and breadth of board experience across a wide range of ownership structures”.

She currently sits on the boards of Hargreaves Lansdown, easyJet and Land Securities. A qualified solicitor, she was a partner at a number of global law firms, including as international head of banking and finance at Olswang.

Mannings succeeds Sir Christopher Kelly, who reached the end of his nine-year term in November. Sir Christopher continues to chair the Group’s regulated insurance board.

Meanwhile, Jensen will join the board with effect from 19 February.

“Luke joins as an established retail leader,” says the Group, “most recently as CEO of Ocado Solutions, bringing a wealth of experience in the global food retail industry. Luke is currently executive chair at Hana Group SAS. Luke also served previously as group development director of J Sainsbury’s plc.”

Jensen takes over from Stevie Spring, who will step down from the board at the end of her nine-year term in June.

The Group has also confirmed that Debbie White was appointed as chair of the board on 2 January. Allan Leighton will remain on the board as an independent non-executive director until 18 February 2024 when he reaches the end of his nine-year term.