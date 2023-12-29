Q&A – Ruth Diaz, president of Coopfenamutra

Ruth Díaz is president of Coopfenba, president of Fenamutra (National Federation of Working Women) and deputy general secretary of UNFETRAH (Union of Workers of the Home), in the Dominican Republic. She is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Federation Domestic Workers International (FITH), representing Latin America.

How was 2023 for you and your co-op?

For Coopfenamutra, this has been a year of success, as we have grown in membership with a portfolio of more than 783 loans in 24 months, which puts us in expectation of modernising in regarding a system that allows us to reach more members in the care sector, especially domestic workers, who often cannot have the time to go in-person to request our training and business consulting services, among others.

What are your expectations for 2024?

Greater growth. We are going to launch the women’s underwear line “Intimately Fenamutra”. Already we have the patterns, the designs, and we need to register the brand and the main designs. In March, we will have a parade. There are 200 women involved in this initiative: some make the clothing, while others will market it. In this way, we will motivate loans so that they can take on new challenges accompanied by continuous training.

