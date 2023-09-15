Co-operatives UK recognised at Manchester business awards

Co-operatives UK, the network for the UK’s thousands of co-operative businesses, was recognised at the City of Manchester Business Awards (COMBA) last night (14 September).

The organisation, based at Holyoake House in the city’s co-operative quarter, picked up the award for Business of the Year 2023. The other nominees in the category were Unify Energy, Deloitte, Avison Young and AECOM.

COMBA was established by Downtown Manchester in 2010 to acknowledge and celebrate companies and entrepreneurs that have made a successful and significant contribution to economic growth in the city region. The ceremony, held at the Lowry Hotel, brought together over 250 entrepreneurs, business leaders, academics, and decision-makers.

“It means a huge amount because it’s an award not just for us, but for all our members,” said Rose Marley, CEO of Co-operatives UK. “Ownership and control of Co-operatives UK lies with those members – big and small. Everything we achieve is through their support, so we’re hugely grateful.

“This is also a testament to the team’s hard work in raising awareness of co-operative business and shouting about how proud we are to be a co-operative. And of course, with Manchester being our home this is even more special.”

CEO Rose Marley (second right) with Co-operatives UK colleagues at the City of Manchester Business Awards

The awards, hosted by Downtown CEO and Group chair, Frank McKenna, gave away gongs in fifteen categories to organisations and individuals, with other big winners including Tom Higgins from Laing O’Rourke, Yvonne Harrison from Women in Football and the Dakota Hotel, who won the Tony Award, Chief Executive’s Award and Chair’s Award respectively.

“As always, #COMBA was a superb evening celebrating the fantastic business community in Manchester,” said McKenna.

“I would like to say well done to all of the nominees, as they are what makes Manchester tick, and of course congratulations to the winners.”