Co-op College offers new courses on workplace skills

The Co-op College is offering two new values-based training courses with a “focus on the key working practices that enable a healthy and successful working environment”.

It says the single-session, two-hour online courses are suitable for people involved in organisations at all levels, “whether you’re a team member, leader, apprentice, manager or freelance”.

The first course, held via Zoom from 9.30-11-3am on 26 September, looks at building confidence in the workplace. It will offer “a range of interactive activities to enable participants to practise techniques that will help develop their confidence and that of others, creating trusting environments”.

Participants, says the College, will:

define confidence and identify what this looks and feels like to them

explore techniques for building confidence that employ integrity and trust building in a variety of situations

reflect on their own confidence and analyse how this might be developed in the future.

The second course, held via Zoom from 9-30-11.3am on 25 October, will look at ways to effectively present your point of view.

The College says the session will help “develop skills, knowledge, and behaviours to effectively present your point of view, whilst listening to and respecting the points of view of others”.

The workshop will include interactive activities which will support a reflective process to explore effective and ineffective communication techniques. It will also provide the opportunity for participants to create their own actions to support their role, adds the College.

Participants will:

reflect on situations where they have demonstrated effective and ineffective communication in the workplace

explore communication techniques in pressurised situations that demonstrate respect and courage for all participants

evaluate progress so far and what actions they can take forward in their role

Each course costs £80 to College members, and £100 to non-members.

“We already work with many co-operative and purpose-driven organisations of various sizes,” the College added, “and understand just how important training is for the development of individuals and teams.”