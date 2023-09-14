Southern Co-op supports Portsmouth’s first ever street art festival

Thousands of people took to the streets last weekend to take part in Portsmouth’s first ever street art festival, transforming the city with street art in over 30 different locations.

Look Up Portsmouth, held on 9 and 10 September, saw artists creating murals across the city, including work from three female artists – Ooberla, Mishfit, and Midge – at a Southern Co-op store in Eastney.

The Co-operative Food – Eastney

The co-op also supported the event’s Creative Corner at Pitt Street Skatepark, gave a diverse range of people from the community a chance to try street art.

Developed in partnership with street artist My Dog Sighs, Look Up Portsmouth saw almost 100 artists, including international and local talent, transform the city into an art gallery.

Angela Parks, one of the event’s organisers, told The News, Portsmouth that feedback on the event had been “overwhelmingly positive”.

Art by Ooberla

Holly Bramble​, community lead at Southern Co-op, said: “The power of this event was behind its ability to inspire, unite, and transform the local communities. We’re thrilled to have been part of it as it celebrated creativity, diversity, and brought people together across the city.

Art by Midge

“We’re especially proud to have supported the Creative Corner and be able to showcase the work of three exceptionally talented female artists at our store in Eastney adding some colour to our neighbourhood.

Art by Mishfit

“At Southern Co-op, we’re committed to building stronger communities and fostering a sense of belonging, and events like Look Up Portsmouth are a perfect reflection of that commitment.”