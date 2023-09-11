Channel Islands Co-op opens applications for new Community Fund

Channel Islands Co-op is inviting applications to its new-look Community Fund, so organisations can “continue their life-changing and vital work”.

The independent retail society has donated thousands of pounds over the years to local environmental and community projects through its Helping Hands and Eco funds.

Its new Community Fund is open all year round to local charities and community groups in the Channel Islands, with funding distributed to worthy causes twice a year.

“We’ve travelled right back to our roots to get behind the projects and causes that resonate the most with our society and its members,” says the co-op.

The fund will support projects in the following categories:

Preserving the local environment

Social inclusion & accessibility

Equality & diversity

Supporting the aging population

Inspiring the next generation & education

Supporting local & Fairtrade

Health & wellbeing

Projects must benefit the local community on-island, and applicants must be based in the Channel Islands.

Applications can be made all year round, and there will be two opportunities per year to receive a grant – which will usually be made in April and October.

Applications must be made here by 30 September to be considered in our autumn 2023 pay-out