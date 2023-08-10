Woccu’s Global Women’s Leadership Network announces empowerment grant winners

Two credit union leaders from Kenya and Mongolia will receive grants from the the Global Women’s Leadership Network to implement projects aimed at advancing social and community impact efforts, and to uplift their members and communities.

This year the grants go to Enkhchimeg Nergui, partnership specialist at the Mongolian National Confederation of Credit Unions, and Violet Ndungu, CEO of Muki Sacco in Kenya.

Each will receive a grant of US$10,000 for their projects.

Nergui’s proposal focuses on creating a local business ecosystem in rural Mongolia that allows credit union members that are part of yak and sheep herder communities to diversify their income and promote eco-friendly and sustainable cashmere production.

Ndungu’s saving and credit co-op (Sacco) will use the grant dollars to promote the commercialisation of dairy farmers through strengthening and capacity building, increased dairy production, promoting new feed production technologies, and improving access to savings and loans for women and youth on dairy farms.

“Four 2022 GWLN scholarship winners submitted empowerment grant proposals and were selected to present very distinct credit union projects on improving access to financial service products, savings and leadership opportunities for women in their communities,” said GWLN director Eleni Giakoumopoulos.

“The four finalists made their presentations on July 23 during the GWLN Forum at the 2023 World Credit Union Conference in Vancouver, Canada. Forum attendees were asked to evaluate the presentations and proposals on their financial inclusivity, sustainability, creativity, planning and connection to GWLN, and ultimately vote to select two winners.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for these women to continue their efforts making impactful change in their communities, all through the support of GWLN.”

In addition to these grants, GWLN also offers scholarships to encourage women leaders to attend the annual World Credit Union Conference.

GWLN has been offering empowerment grants since 2014, with winning projects including the creation of business development centres in financial co-operatives to help female entrepreneurs, the development of a series of financial fitness workshops for young women as they get ready for college, and the design and implementation of a communication strategy to reach financially excluded youth and women.

One of the original diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives established in 2009 by the World Council of Credit Unions, GWLN aims to provide women in the credit union arena a forum to discuss issues to further their professional and personal journeys.

Those wishing to support the GWLN empowerment grants can contact GWLN at [email protected]. Corporate sponsors of grants include Co-op Solutions, OneAZ Credit Union, Origence, PSCU and TruStage.