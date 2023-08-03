Malaysian co-op apex to work with Samsung to boost innovation

Malaysia’s national co-operative federation (Angkasa) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Malaysia to strengthen innovation and technology within the co-operative business sector.

The apex says the MoU will enable co-ops to diversify their product offers, which will benefit their members.

The MoU was signed by Angkasa’s president, Abdul Fattah Abdullah, and the president of Samsung Malaysia Electronics, Denny Kim during a meeting at Angkasa’s headquarters on 1 August.

Dr Abdullah said the partnership showed the confidence industry players had in Angkasa, and their recognition of the potential and value the co-op movement brings to the business landscape.

Under the MoU, Angkasa will supply Samsung products to its co-op members, who will get products at better rates. Customers will also be able to buy Samsung devices through Angkasa’s subsidiary, MyANGKASA Holdings Sdn Bhd, with the the option to pay in instalments through salary deductions.

“This additional feature is in line with Angkasa’s goal to empower co-operatives and their members and provide access to high-quality devices that can improve their productivity and competitiveness,” said Abdullah.

“This co-operation is also able to seize a large part of the market, at least among the more than seven million members of co-operatives throughout the country.

“Angkasa also hopes that this co-operation will be the impetus for more co-operation with other industry players out there, as well as strengthening the co-operative ecosystem that greatly benefits co-operative members and the general public.”

Kim said he hoped the partnership would take the Samsung brand to more Malaysian consumers, particularly members of co-ops.