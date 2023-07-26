Locality to host webinar for new community cost of living fund

Community organisations network Locality hosts a webinar next month, offering advice on the government’s new £76m Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund (CCLF).

Launched after lobbying from Locality and other sector bodies, the CCLF is for organisations that support people and communities under severe pressure from the cost of living crisis.

Organisations can apply for between £10,000 and £75,000 to maintain or expand critical cost of living services from now until the end of March 2024; those needing £10,000 or less are advised to apply to the National Lottery Awards for All fund.

Locality’s webinar, open to member organisations on selected packages, takes place on 3 August from 10.30am-11.30am, offering information about the funds available, eligibility criteria and how to apply.

Delivered in partnership with The National Lottery Community Fund, the CCLF will support organisations across England to deliver critical frontline services.

Applicants to the fund must be:

offering at least one of: food and emergency supplies, emergency shelter, safe spaces, warmth and financial or housing advice;

able to demonstrate increased demand and increased costs for those critical services;

registered with the Charity Commission or an incorporated not-for-profit company;

providing services to a local community in England – with a focus on small and medium organisations, although national organisations can apply where they can demonstrate local impact.

“We are delighted by the new funding for community organisations,” said Locality CEO Tony Armstrong. “It shows the community sector’s call for targeted support to deal with the cost-of-living crisis has been listened to in Westminster.

“This support will help alleviate the growing pressure on many frontline community organisations – the very organisations who are providing food banks, warm hubs and welfare support to those worst hit by the cost-of-living crisis. Many of these organisations have been struggling to survive, creaking under the weight of growing demand and soaring bills.

The deadline for applications is 16 October 2023 at 12 noon.