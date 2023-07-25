Stir to Action hits fundraising target for guide to grassroots community organisation

Development co-op Stir to Action has beaten its £15,000 fundraising target for the mass circulation of its new guidebook for community-led organisations looking to build their own local movements.

The ABCs of the New Economy, a free publication, will feature tools and ideas for transforming a broken economic system through “reversing the social care crisis, remaking food systems, and changing the unfair housing market”.

Announcing the news, it said: “We’re delighted to announce that we reached our target, raising £15,860 from 140 supporters – thanks to all of our supporters! We’ve already started on creating the primer and we can’t wait to see it in print in October.”

The co-op is now looking for input from the co-op movement as it develops the guide.

“We have a great network of practitioners working in community economic development,” it said, “so we wanted to reach out and invite you to share any links to inspiring community projects or tools for change that you think we should be featuring in the ABCs publication.”

The guide will feature case studies, mini-features, and tools covering the following areas:

How to start your organisation or business

How to structure your organisation or business

How to run your organisation or business

How to fund your organisation or business

It will be illustrated by Phil Wrigglesworth, whose work is “focused towards debating and discussing politics, relevant issues that society face, progressive thinking and the socially engaged”.

Stir to Action is continuing the crowdfunder until the guide goes to print in October, with the aim of increasing the print run.

Those with ideas or information to share for the ABCs primer can share them by messaging [email protected]