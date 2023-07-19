Stir to Action is enrolling for next round of Barefoot training course

Co-op development body Stir to Action is enrolling for its next six-month Barefoot training course, which will help co-op and community business leaders to use their experience to become advisors and mentors for other businesses that are planning to start or scale.

“Despite explosive interest and investment into worker and community ownership – particularly through foundation and local government responses to economic renewal – there’s still a significant shortfall of advisors in the sector,” says Stir to Action. “Barefoot provides existing practitioners with specialist training to gain skills, knowledge, and confidence to work as advisors to co-operative and community businesses in the UK.”

This support will reach a range of different business sectors in the UK co-operative and community business economy. The aim is to help the democratic business sector take advantage of the extensive practitioner experience that exists in workers from ethical tech, local food, and the creative industries, and communities leading initiatives to transform high streets, green spaces, and local food systems.

The next programme starts on 12 September 2023 and workers or community members with two years or more experience are encouraged to apply. See the course outline and further information here.

So far Barefoot has run five training programmes, producing 88 course graduates and trainess, with more than 35 alumni now providing advice across the sector. Four new co-operative development bodies have been created by Barefoot alumni.

Stir to Action is also looking to extend the partnership with other UK-based infrastructure organisations who are interested in investing in their own practitioner-to-advisor development. Get in touch with the team on [email protected]