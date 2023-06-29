Rochdale Boroughwide Housing appoints new CEO as it continues recovery

Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) has appointed Amanda Newton as its new permanent chief executive.

Newton takes up the role in the autumn and will lead the Greater Manchester housing mutual as they continueits recovery and improvement plan, following the outcry over the death in 2020 of a two-year-old boy who lived in a mould-infected flat.

She joins from Livv Housing Group, where she is currently executive director for customer insight.

Amanda Newton

“Having the opportunity to lead an organisation like RBH, that is anchored in its communities and has a real ambition to do great things for its tenants, is an honour and a privilege,” she said. “I’m looking forward to moving forward the recovery plan – working alongside the board, the representative body and brilliant colleagues to rebuild an organisation that focuses on its tenants, the quality of its homes, and the value that it brings to the wider community.

There are exciting times ahead and we’ll approach this together with an unwavering commitment to do the very best for the people of Rochdale who live in our homes today and in the future.”

RBH chair Kevin Brady said: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Amanda to RBH. I am looking forward to working together to drive forward our recovery plan at pace and embed our new governance arrangements.

“Amanda brings a wealth of experience from across the public, private, and social housing sectors. Her experience in implementing large-scale transformation programmes, aligned to an unrelenting customer focus, will be a formidable asset to RBH as we reshape our services around our tenants and the quality of our homes. Amanda is joining us at a challenging and exciting time for RBH and the board extends a warm Rochdale welcome.”