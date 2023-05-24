Solar co-op opens latest round of funding for local community groups

Edinburgh Community Solar Co-op (ECSC) has opened the latest round of its Community Benefit Scheme, with grants of £1,000 – £3,000 on offer.

Applications are open until 31 July for community-focused organisations in Edinburgh which would like to buy equipment, provide additional activities, provide education on reducing carbon or install a small-scale renewable energy at their premises.

Any organisations which have received funding previously are not eligible.

Eligible organisations can apply for the full cost of a project or a smaller contribution to a larger project, with the average grant likely to be in the region of £1,500.

A Youtube film on the co-op’s community funding for 2022

Funds for larger projects will not be released until the applicant can demonstrate that they have the remainder of the funds in place, says ECSC.

The co-op raises capital from the public to place solar panel installations on City of Edinburgh Council buildings , such as schools and leisure centres. From the revenue it pays annual returns to investors, and also allocatemoney to the community.

Eligible organisations include schools and leisure centres in the city, and charities and community groups operating in Edinburgh with a focus on children and young people; older people aged 55 or more; the environment and sustainability; outdoor education and sports clubs.